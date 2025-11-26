Central Air

Bring Your Husband to Work Day
Bring Your Husband to Work Day

Peter Suderman us to talk about immigration, insubordination, air travel etiquette and green bean cocktails.
Nov 26, 2025

Dear listeners,

Happy Thanksgiving! In the spirit of the holiday gatherings, Megan brought her husband to visit with us this week. Peter Suderman — features editor at Reason magazine and author of the Cocktails With Suderman newsletter — joins us to discuss holiday cocktails. We also talk about an overly sympathetic New York Times feature about an illegal immigrant who stole a man’s identity so he could work, the controversy over the “illegal orders” video from Democratic members of Congress (with reference to a useful op-ed by David French), and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s campaign to get air travelers to behave themselves:

At the end of the show, we get around to talking about holiday cocktails. For your reference, Peter recently published a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed cocktails he has published, including a cranberry-maple sidecar, a pecan pie old fashioned, and a perhaps ill-advised effort to evoke green bean casserole in martini form.

I asked Peter for help developing a Christmas-y mai tai for my upcoming Christmas party — I wanted a drink that has some holiday spice notes in addition to the lime and almond flavors that define a classic mai tai — and here’s what we developed. Peter steered me away from spiced rum, and instead directed me to some darker rum than would appear in a typical mai tai, plus allspice liqueur and fragrant garnish. I think the result is quite delicious:

Christmas Mai Tai

Combine all liquid ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Grate a sprinkling of fresh nutmeg over the top of the cocktail, then garnish with the cinnamon stick and rosemary sprig. Serve.

We hope you enjoy the episode, and the holiday.

Josh

