Live with Phil Chan on saving opera

Dear listeners,

Thanks to all of you who tuned in for my and Megan’s Substack live chat with Phil Chan, who accompanied me to La Traviata at the New York Metropolitan Opera this week, and who has fascinating ideas about how to save opera — updating it to make it more relevant to modern audiences, drawing in younger attendees, and ultimately making it more financially sustainable at a time when opera organizations like the Met are under severe financial stress.

If you weren’t able to join us live for the conversation, a replay is available here for paying subscribers. And here are some relevant links:

Get more from Josh Barro in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

We hope you enjoyed the conversation and we look forward to being back in your ears next week.

Best,

Josh