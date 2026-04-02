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Live with Phil Chan on saving opera

Timothée Chalamet infamously said nobody 'gives a shit' about opera and ballet. Opera director Phil Chan has some ideas about how we can change that.
Josh Barro's avatar
Megan McArdle's avatar
Phil Chan's avatar
Josh Barro, Megan McArdle, and Phil Chan
Apr 02, 2026
∙ Paid

Dear listeners,

Thanks to all of you who tuned in for my and Megan’s Substack live chat with Phil Chan, who accompanied me to La Traviata at the New York Metropolitan Opera this week, and who has fascinating ideas about how to save opera — updating it to make it more relevant to modern audiences, drawing in younger attendees, and ultimately making it more financially sustainable at a time when opera organizations like the Met are under severe financial stress.

If you weren’t able to join us live for the conversation, a replay is available here for paying subscribers. And here are some relevant links:

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We hope you enjoyed the conversation and we look forward to being back in your ears next week.

Best,

Josh

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