The 'Woke' Odyssey (feat. Sonny Bunch)

Dear listeners,

We’re excited to have Sonny Bunch on this week’s show for a conversation about “The Odyssey.” The film opened with a quarter billion dollar global weekend gross despite Elon Musk’s protestations that Helen of Troy — a fictional woman who, in Greek myth, is the daughter of a god and a swan, birthed from an egg — couldn’t possibly be black.

We all joined the hordes going to the movie — I caught a 7:30am showing in Manhattan last Friday; some IMAX theaters are sold out even at 3am — and we all enjoyed it, though we have some bones to pick, particularly Megan, who would have preferred a more complex moral gloss on Odysseus and less of his somewhat obvious sad-sack war-is-hell takes.

Also this week: we consider the likely effects of the WBD-Paramount merger (if it is allowed to go through) and why the studios are spending so much money to produce films they dump on streaming. We discuss why Netflix’s stock is in so much trouble. And I propose a post-merger use for the Paramount lot (20,000 condominiums). Plus: During cocktail hour (free to all listeners this week) we discuss the stupid plan to adopt year-round daylight saving time (see my take here), propose ideas to make soccer more interesting, and discuss how I have become an EV-driving lefty cuck.

We hope you enjoy the episode,

Josh