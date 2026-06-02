Central Air

Central Air

Central Air
Central Air
Urban Centers
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Urban Centers

Reihan Salam joins us to discuss the state of the center and the right in America's great cities, and whether Zohran Mamdani is so bad after all. Plus: Save Our Bacon and Freedom 250.
Josh Barro's avatar
Megan McArdle's avatar
Ben Dreyfuss's avatar
Reihan Salam's avatar
Josh Barro, Megan McArdle, Ben Dreyfuss, and Reihan Salam
Jun 02, 2026
∙ Paid

Dear listeners,

Are you in Washington D.C. today, June 2? Come join Ben, Megan and me for a Central Air happy hour near Logan Circle from 5:30-8pm. Or say hello to us tomorrow at the WelcomeFest conference!

This week, we’re joined by Reihan Salam, president of the conservative Manhattan Institute, to talk about the state of the center and the right in cities. Why have we been asked to support politicians like Andrew Cuomo who discredit the center? Is Zohran Mandani really doing such a bad job? What should we make of Spencer Pratt? Can conservatives and cities be persuaded to take interest in each other again? All subscribers hear that conversation.

Paying subscribers hear the rest of our conversation with Reihan about why people can’t leave Israel out of municipal politics, and what it’s like to run a conservative think tank in the age of Trump. Also on the premium version of the show this week, Ben, Megan and I discuss the “Save our Bacon Act” and the ethical obligations we have toward livestock, and finally, the implosion of the “Freedom 250” festival and whether a Kamala Harris administration would have planned something better.

We hope you enjoy the episode,

Josh

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