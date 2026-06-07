Central Air Live at WelcomeFest

Dear listeners,

We want to thank the several dozen of you who joined us in Washington for our first listener happy hour. One of you even brought baked goods — delicious salted chocolate chip cookies — thus setting a new standard for Central Air fandom. Thank you! We look forward to doing more of these in other cities and hope to meet more of you in person.

Besides meeting listeners and taking Megan to MGM National Harbor to play craps — more about that on next week’s show — we had an interesting day at WelcomeFest, the center-left organizing conference. We talked with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who declares that “all crime is illegal” in SF, describes how the city is using drones to fight car burglary, and tells us how she’s fighting to make her city a political asset for national Democrats instead of a liability. And we talked with Bobby Pulido, a Tejano singing legend who’s now entering politics, trying to win back an ancestrally Democratic congressional district in heavily Hispanic south Texas, which has swung hard toward Republicans in the Trump era.

We hope you enjoy these conversations. If you want more, please also check out the conversation I had with Mark Cuban on the conference main stage. You can watch that here.

We’ll be back early next week with Matt Yglesias.

Stay cool out there,

Josh