Central Air

Central Air

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Central Air
Speaking of Getting Screwed (feat. Andrew Sullivan)
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Speaking of Getting Screwed (feat. Andrew Sullivan)

The inventor of blogging joins us to discuss the putative Iran deal, race riots and immigration politics in the U.K., and what Europe can be expected to learn from America.
Josh Barro's avatar
Ben Dreyfuss's avatar
Megan McArdle's avatar
Andrew Sullivan's avatar
Josh Barro, Ben Dreyfuss, Megan McArdle, and Andrew Sullivan
Jun 16, 2026
∙ Paid

Dear listeners,

We have a lively conversation for you this week with Andrew Sullivan, the first blogger and the prime intellectual mover behind marriage equality. Andrew joins us from Provincetown to assess the emergent Iran deal. Paying subscribers also get our discussion of racial unrest and immigration politics in the U.K., our debate how much Europe really needs to learn from the United States (a lot, I’d say, and not just about air conditioning), and our consideration of the joys of Europeans discovering exurban America (including Buc-ee’s!) as they attend the World Cup.

We hope you enjoy the episode,

Josh

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