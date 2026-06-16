Speaking of Getting Screwed (feat. Andrew Sullivan)

Dear listeners,

We have a lively conversation for you this week with Andrew Sullivan, the first blogger and the prime intellectual mover behind marriage equality. Andrew joins us from Provincetown to assess the emergent Iran deal. Paying subscribers also get our discussion of racial unrest and immigration politics in the U.K., our debate how much Europe really needs to learn from the United States (a lot, I’d say, and not just about air conditioning), and our consideration of the joys of Europeans discovering exurban America (including Buc-ee’s!) as they attend the World Cup.

We hope you enjoy the episode,

Josh