Central Air Live with Nate Silver

Dear listeners,

As I noted last week, we don’t have a regular episode this week, due to the Memorial Day holiday. We’ll be back with two episodes next week — one with Reihan Salam, president of the Manhattan Institute, and one with content from our on-scene interviews at Welcomefest, including a conversation I’ll be having with Mark Cuban.

However, we do have some bonus content for you: a Substack Live chat we did with Nate Silver of Silver Bulletin on Wednesday, reacting to Tuesday’s primary election in Texas and assessing Democrats’ odds of retaking the Senate. There’s also a free preview of that for free subscribers.

Also, we want to thank all of you who have become paying subscribers to the show — nearly 1,500 of you. Your support makes this show possible, and we’re thrilled to have all of you here. Welcome!

Finally, if you’re in Washington next Tuesday, June 2, we hope to see you at our happy hour.

Enjoy the show,

Josh