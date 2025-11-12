Subscribe
Shutdown Fold 'Em, with Nate Silver
We stress-test alternative ends to the government shutdown, compare good and bad approaches to election analysis, debate whether sports betting should…
15 hrs ago
•
Josh Barro
,
Ben Dreyfuss
,
Megan McArdle
, and
Nate Silver
10
3
3
1:30:14
Neither Glee Nor Panic: Our Moderate Take on Zohran Mamdani
Democrats post a very strong election night; the great left hope wins in New York and will now have to govern; Heritage faces 'groyper' turmoil; Josh…
Nov 6
•
Josh Barro
,
Megan McArdle
, and
Ben Dreyfuss
27
5
2
1:12:03
October 2025
Deciding to Win, with Liam Kerr
Plus: the ballroom freakout, the Karine Jean-Pierre implosion, and Argentina beefs.
Oct 29
•
Josh Barro
,
Ben Dreyfuss
,
Megan McArdle
, and
Liam Kerr
27
14
2
1:13:14
Immigration, with Matt Yglesias
We look at how Democrats can right the ship on immigration, discuss how the algorithms reveal our worst nature, and consider whether Italy has too many…
Oct 22
•
Josh Barro
,
Ben Dreyfuss
,
Megan McArdle
, and
Matthew Yglesias
26
11
4
1:21:44
Welcome to Central Air!
It's your new favorite weekly politics podcast, where the temperature is always just right.
Oct 15
•
Josh Barro
,
Megan McArdle
, and
Ben Dreyfuss
70
23
5
1:30:32
