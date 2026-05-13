Central Heat (w/ Robinson Meyer)

Dear listeners,

There’s been a lot of energy news lately, so we invited Robinson Meyer, executive editor of the excellent Heatmap News, to discuss what’s going on. Topics include: how has oil not gotten even more expensive? Is there hope for permitting reform? Why do Republicans hate windmills so much? Has there ever been a greater environmental advocate than ‘Degrowth Donald’? And where can we put data centers so they won’t bother anyone?

Also this week, we discuss my despair at the continued unwinding of the social contract, manifesting everywhere from the demand for hyper-specific tax exemptions to plane passengers disregarding admonitions to leave behind their luggage during an emergency evacuation. Plus, we look at Democrats’ despair over the Virginia Supreme Court.

Plus, exciting news: As mentioned during the show, we’ll be having a listener gathering in Washington, D.C., the evening of Tuesday, June 2. We will have more details to follow, but mark your calendars. The reason we’ll be in Washington is that Megan, Ben and I will all be attending the WelcomeFest conference on June 3, where we’ll even be doing a live taping of the show. If you’re interested in tickets to WelcomeFest, please email the team at Welcome and they’ll help you out.

We hope you enjoy the episode,

Josh