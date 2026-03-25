Every Centrist's Favorite Socialist (feat. Tyler Austin Harper)

Dear listeners,

This is a fun one! Tyler Austin Harper joins the show this week to talk about his reporting on the Mellon Foundation and its role in pushing humanities academia in the direction of progressive social activism, his on-the-ground take from Maine on Graham Platner’s Senate campaign, what literature can teach us about the politics of human extinction, and why the commentariat is souring on all these polyamory memoirs we keep getting.

We hope you enjoy the show! If you have responses, please share them in the comments below.

Best,

Josh