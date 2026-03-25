Central Air

Central Air

Central Air
Central Air
Every Centrist's Favorite Socialist (feat. Tyler Austin Harper)
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Every Centrist's Favorite Socialist (feat. Tyler Austin Harper)

Tyler joins Central Air for a conversation about the Mellon Foundation, wokeness in academia, Graham Platner, existential threats to the human race, and polyamory.
Josh Barro's avatar
Megan McArdle's avatar
Ben Dreyfuss's avatar
Tyler Austin Harper's avatar
Josh Barro, Megan McArdle, Ben Dreyfuss, and Tyler Austin Harper
Mar 25, 2026

Dear listeners,

This is a fun one! Tyler Austin Harper joins the show this week to talk about his reporting on the Mellon Foundation and its role in pushing humanities academia in the direction of progressive social activism, his on-the-ground take from Maine on Graham Platner’s Senate campaign, what literature can teach us about the politics of human extinction, and why the commentariat is souring on all these polyamory memoirs we keep getting.

We hope you enjoy the show! If you have responses, please share them in the comments below.

Best,

Josh

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