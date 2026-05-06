Major Podcast Incoming

Dear listeners,

As reported in the most recent New York cover story, Central Air is officially a “major podcast”! And we have another major episode of the show for you this week. Gary Leff, author of the View From the Wing blog on the airline industry, joins us to discuss who killed Spirit Airlines — the airline made strategic errors, but it could have been profitably acquired by JetBlue years ago if not for a series of Biden-era anti-trust policy failures. The Trump administration tried to commit its own policy error — it wanted to buy the airline, making Spirit’s troubles into taxpayers’ problem — but fortunately, Spirit’s existing creditors refused to be crammed down, and there was no deal to be had.

We have a wide-ranging conversation for you with Gary on the relationship between the government and the airlines — whether United could really be allowed to buy American, what’s going to become of the financially-troubled JetBlue, why Europe has a more robustly competitive low-cost airline industry than the U.S. does, and much more.

Also this week: We discuss hopeful federal news on housing policy and a grim housing policy outlook in our nation’s capital.

We hope you enjoy the episode,

Josh