Live on Substack with Josh, Megan & Ben

Dear listeners,

Thank you Peter Suderman, Steven F. Hayward, Patrick Gourley, Colin Cannell, Dennis Sanders, and many others for tuning into my live video with Ben Dreyfuss and Megan McArdle!

If you weren’t able to join us live, we have a playback here for paying subscribers. You can hear our conversation on topics such as:

How can the market make Trump chicken out if it already knows Trump will chicken out and therefore ought to price in the expectation that he will chicken out?

Gold prices (what’s the deal with them?)

The plight of the tall, who, like the victims of the Khmer Rouge, are constantly faced with weirdly-shaped jackets and too-low countertops

Ben’s louche appearance

Large, valuable rocks

Subway ads for the Joint Strike Fighter

The Canadian Olympic snowboarder drug kingpin who got arrested in Mexico today

His lawyer, who used to have the username “cocainelawyer” on Instagram, and who (surprise!) got indicted too

Who is “Clavicular,” the teenage far-right “looksmaxxing” influencer who started steroids in his early teen years and says the secret to being energetic is meth and maybe hits himself in the face with a hammer and thinks Gavin Newsom would be a better president than JD Vance because he’s more attractive? And most importantly, where are his parents?

We hope you enjoyed the live chat and we look forward to seeing you again for our regular show next Wednesday!

Best,

Josh