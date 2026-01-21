Snow NIMBYs

Dear listeners:

Central Air is back and we have good news: Ben, Megan and I will be doing another Substack live video chat this Friday at 12:30 pm Eastern / 9:30 am Pacific. We’ll talk about the World Economic Forum — hey, at least the Davos confab has never been more relevant! — and Greenland and tariffs and whatever other nonsense you want to ask us about.

You'll see a link to join the conversation if you come to our web page (link below) or open the Substack app on Friday.

On this week’s show, we discuss our exasperation at Greenlandpolitik and consider an endgame where Trump simply declares that he has Greenland without actually doing anything besides coloring in the map. We discuss Kamala Harris’s staff’s insinuation that Josh Shapiro was too poor to be vice president and also clothe his wife. We discuss the oral arguments in the trans sports cases before the Supreme Court and try our hands at the “what is a woman?” question that keeps tripping up Democrats. (Some of the simple answers become hard if you don’t want to say “no” to “Is Caitlin Jenner a woman?”) And we look at the already-ongoing capital flight from California in response to the proposed billionaire wealth tax and discuss how one can even stop the capital flight in a state where anyone can propose the ballot measure over and over again.

