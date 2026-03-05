Central Air

Central Air

Central Air Live with Dave Weigel

A discussion of Tuesday's high-stakes primaries in Texas.
Josh Barro, Dave Weigel, and Ben Dreyfuss
Mar 05, 2026
Dear listeners,

Thank you to everyone who tuned in for my live video chat with Dave Weigel of Semafor and Ben Dreyfuss! We had an interesting and lively conversation about the Texas primaries — how James Talarico prevailed over Jasmine Crockett, and how Republicans ended up with a runoff, where they must endeavor to avoid nominating a candidate so unappealing he could actually lose Texas.

We also look at why Rep. Dan Crenshaw lost, and how, in Texas Republican politics, being potentially disloyal to Trump is apparently worse than sleeping with your staffer who then set herself on fire.

If you weren’t able to join us live, we have a playback here for paying subscribers. You can sign up to watch that and get all of these future lunchtime live chats that we do with interesting reporters, pollsters and commentators.

