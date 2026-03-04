Central Air

Central Air

Central Air
Central Air
Real Accounts (feat. Jesse Singal)
0:00
-1:11:28

Real Accounts (feat. Jesse Singal)

Jesse joins us to discuss his New York Times op-ed on the turning tide on youth gender medicine, and why people go insane about him on the internet. Plus, Ben's hopes for Iran.
Josh Barro's avatar
Megan McArdle's avatar
Ben Dreyfuss's avatar
Jesse Singal's avatar
Josh Barro, Megan McArdle, Ben Dreyfuss, and Jesse Singal
Mar 04, 2026

Dear listeners,

We’re back with another episode of Central Air and this time it is a bit of a crossover: Jesse Singal, co-host of the Blocked and Reported podcast, joins us to discuss the shift toward more cautious thinking among (some of) the U.S. medical societies about youth gender medicine. (Jesse wrote on this for The New York Times last week.) We talk about how “The Science” got so far ahead of the science on this topic, and the forces that made a change in thinking faster to come to Europe than the U.S. We also talk about the bizarre, totalitarian media environment that has surrounded these issues, with GLAAD attempting to squish journalistic coverage of the weak evidence supporting youth gender medicine practices (initially with significant success) and about why the side question of sports has often gotten more media attention than the issue of medical treatment.

And then Ben, Megan and I discuss Ben’s surprising optimism about the situation in Iran, which I do not share.

We hope you enjoy the episode,

Josh

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Very Serious Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture