Real Accounts (feat. Jesse Singal)

Dear listeners,

We’re back with another episode of Central Air and this time it is a bit of a crossover: Jesse Singal, co-host of the Blocked and Reported podcast, joins us to discuss the shift toward more cautious thinking among (some of) the U.S. medical societies about youth gender medicine. (Jesse wrote on this for The New York Times last week.) We talk about how “The Science” got so far ahead of the science on this topic, and the forces that made a change in thinking faster to come to Europe than the U.S. We also talk about the bizarre, totalitarian media environment that has surrounded these issues, with GLAAD attempting to squish journalistic coverage of the weak evidence supporting youth gender medicine practices (initially with significant success) and about why the side question of sports has often gotten more media attention than the issue of medical treatment.

And then Ben, Megan and I discuss Ben’s surprising optimism about the situation in Iran, which I do not share.

We hope you enjoy the episode,

Josh