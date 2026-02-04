Central Air

We're All in the Epstein Files (feat. Ross Douthat)
We're All in the Epstein Files (feat. Ross Douthat)

Josh Barro, Megan McArdle, Ben Dreyfuss, and Ross Douthat
Feb 04, 2026

Dear readers,

We’re really excited to have Ross Douthat, columnist for The New York Times and host of the Times’s “Interesting Times” podcast, join us for this week’s show. On this week’s agenda:

  • Giving the Epstein Files the Washington Read

  • A sincere effort to learn something useful from this Epstein experience

  • Men behaving badly, forever

  • How Ross got his job as the official explainer of Trumpism to liberal America

    • Is he qualified?

  • Kanye for New Haven

  • Which presidents were worse than Joe Biden? And be specific

    • Mental note to do a segment on a future show about the underrated virtues of Jimmy Carter

  • Ross tells us to pay more attention to AI

    • This requires talking about Moltbook, sorry

  • How to think about efforts to build the AI god if you already believe in God

  • Peter Thiel and his “over-indexing” on his Greta Thunberg theory of the Antichrist

    • Aren’t religious conservatives getting weirdly comfortable with a heresy here?

      • No Ben, not sodomy

We hope you enjoy the episode! We’d love to hear any of your thoughts or responses in the comments below.

Thanks for listening,

Josh

Discussion about this episode

