We're All in the Epstein Files (feat. Ross Douthat)

We're really excited to have Ross Douthat, columnist for The New York Times and host of the Times's "Interesting Times" podcast, join us for this week's show. On this week's agenda:

Giving the Epstein Files the Washington Read

A sincere effort to learn something useful from this Epstein experience

Men behaving badly, forever

How Ross got his job as the official explainer of Trumpism to liberal America Is he qualified?

Kanye for New Haven

Which presidents were worse than Joe Biden? And be specific Mental note to do a segment on a future show about the underrated virtues of Jimmy Carter

Ross tells us to pay more attention to AI This requires talking about Moltbook, sorry

How to think about efforts to build the AI god if you already believe in God

Peter Thiel and his “over-indexing” on his Greta Thunberg theory of the Antichrist Aren’t religious conservatives getting weirdly comfortable with a heresy here? No Ben, not sodomy



