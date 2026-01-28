The von Trapps Were Not Jewish

Dear listeners,

We’re back with another episode of Central Air and this week we’re joined by Jerusalem Demsas, Editor-in-Chief of avowedly liberal publication The Argument. Jerusalem makes the case for immigration advocates to ride the thermostatic shift toward support for immigration without avoiding the political traps that befell Democrats under Joe Biden.

We also talk about what sort of bargain Democrats should try to drive about funding the Department of Homeland Security in the wake of the abuses they’ve perpetrated in Minneapolis, and we look at one aspect of The Argument’s project: getting liberals to stop acting like they’re “temporarily-embarrassed communists” and take pride in their own coherent worldview.

Meanwhile, we consider Moderna’s announcement that the US policy environment has turned too anti-vaccine to support expensive research into certain mRNA applications for fighting infectious disease. And Ben makes a case for one of the ugliest vegetables around — celeriac, also known as celery root. When shopping for celery root, “the dirtier, the better” — that’s what Emilie Berner, chef-instructor of plant-based culinary arts at the Institute for Culinary Education, told Martha Stewart — and Ben agrees.

We hope you enjoy the episode,

Josh