Live with Alyssa Rosenberg on the movies

Dear listeners,

Thanks to everyone who turned into today’s live chat with Alyssa Rosenberg (of the excellent podcast Across the Movie Aisle) and Ben Dreyfuss!

We had a great chat about 2025 in movies, and about the post-COVID business model that the film industry is still grappling toward. We heard how Alyssa learned to appreciate horror films, got Ben’s movie lot memories, and discussed my proposal that David Ellison should raze the Paramount lot and build thousands and thousands of new homes right in the core of Hollywood — apparently, this would be unpopular with some people in the industry.

If you weren’t able to join us live, a replay is here for paying subscribers. Enjoy!

Best,

Josh