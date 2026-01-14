Jay Powell's Emergency Podcast

Dear listeners,

We’re back with another episode of Central Air! This week, we look at the bombshell at the Federal Reserve: the bank was served with subpoenas related to a criminal investigation into Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony about cost overruns for the Fed’s headquarters renovations, and Powell responded with a direct-to-camera video pledging to resist this use of a pretextual criminal investigation to pressure him and the bank to lower interest rates. We consider why the financial markets have had a muted reaction, and we play out how the Fed might work if Powell’s term as chair expires and senators refuse to confirm any new board members, as Sen. Thom Tillis has already threatened.

We also discuss the Minnesota ICE shooting. Then, Steve Morris of The Long Run joins us to discuss the groveling apology that gay liberal comedians Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers had to offer for showing insufficient respect to our lord and savior Jasmine Crockett. We also look at the problems facing straight people — who these days seem to talk a lot about how awful the opposite sex is while having very little sex with the opposite sex. This is sad! Maybe they can learn something from the gays about how to self-actualize.

We hope you enjoy the episode. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Josh