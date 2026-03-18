The Gay of Hormuz

Dear listeners,

Since you likely know how I feel about the Kennedys, you can probably guess how I feel about Jack Schlossberg, the useless fuckboy grandson of John F. Kennedy who is running to be my congressman. Schlossberg doesn’t have a career or accomplishments — or labor income, for that matter — but he does have a large inheritance, and people on the internet say he’s sexually attractive, though personally I can’t see it. As Jonathan Chait wrote last month, you can’t even accuse him of having failed upward, because “failing requires having been entrusted with some responsibility in the first place.” This heterosexual twink is completely void of distinction, and I will be extremely annoyed if he ends up representing me in Congress.

But probably, he won’t win. It’s a big field, and one of his opponents, Assemblyman Alex Bores, joined us on Central Air this week. Unlike Schlossberg, Bores is a serious person with real accomplishments — he’s the author of New York’s controversial AI regulation law, the RAISE Act, so we asked him to join us to talk about the fight between the Department of Defense and Anthropic, and about how rules should be made about how AI gets used in the public sector. We also got to talk with him about Ben’s “Free Willy” experiment, how to deal with the electrical demands of data centers, and what Manhattan in particular needs from Congress.

We also have an update on Iran — Ben now thinks he may have been a little too optimistic about how this war would go, we check in again on the financial markets, and we discuss the rumors that the new ayatollah doesn’t exactly spend a lot of time in the straight of Hormuz, if you catch our drift.

Plus, we talk about the disappointing housing bill working its way through congress with a big, bad idea from Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren, and we look at McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski and his pride in his hot new product, the Big Arch.

We hope you enjoy the show,

Josh