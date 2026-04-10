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LIVE: Lakshya Jain on Trump's Collapsing Support

One in five women who voted for him disapprove of his performance, but many aren’t ready to vote for Democrats. We discuss why.
Josh Barro's avatar
Ben Dreyfuss's avatar
Lakshya Jain's avatar
Josh Barro, Ben Dreyfuss, and Lakshya Jain
Apr 10, 2026
∙ Paid

Dear listeners,

Thanks to all of you who tuned into my live video with Ben Dreyfuss and Lakshya Jain! I thought our conversation about Trump’s polling and about Democrats Senate prospects in 2026 was really interesting and informative, and I hope you enjoyed it as well.

Here’s a playback for those of you who weren’t able to join us live. We’d love your feedback in the comments, …

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