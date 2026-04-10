LIVE: Lakshya Jain on Trump's Collapsing Support

Dear listeners,
Thanks to all of you who tuned into my live video with Ben Dreyfuss and Lakshya Jain! I thought our conversation about Trump’s polling and about Democrats Senate prospects in 2026 was really interesting and informative, and I hope you enjoyed it as well.
Here’s a playback for those of you who weren’t able to join us live. We’d love your feedback in the comments, …
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