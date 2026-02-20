The 'No Debate' Strategy on Trans Issues Has Failed

Dear listeners,

Thank you to the several hundred of you who tuned in for my live chat with Megan McArdle and Lakshya Jain. We had an interesting conversation about his recent poll for The Argument on trans issues; the failure of the “no debate” strategy pursued by trans activists (see, for example, the ineffectual GLAAD letter to The New York Times); and how Democrats and trans activists both might be expected to respond to recent rightward shifts in public opinion on topics from youth medical treatments to sports to bathrooms.

