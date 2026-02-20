Central Air

Central Air

The 'No Debate' Strategy on Trans Issues Has Failed

Lakshya Jain joined Josh Barro and Megan McArdle for a Central Air live chat to discuss The Argument's recent polling on trans issues
Josh Barro, Megan McArdle, and Lakshya Jain
Feb 20, 2026
Dear listeners,

Thank you to the several hundred of you who tuned in for my live chat with Megan McArdle and Lakshya Jain. We had an interesting conversation about his recent poll for The Argument on trans issues; the failure of the “no debate” strategy pursued by trans activists (see, for example, the ineffectual GLAAD letter to The New York Times); and how Democrats and trans activists both might be expected to respond to recent rightward shifts in public opinion on topics from youth medical treatments to sports to bathrooms.

If you weren’t able to join us over lunch, we have a playback of the conversation here for paying subscribers (and thank you for your support of Central Air!)

We’ll be back in your ears with another full episode next week.

Best,

Josh

